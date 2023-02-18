Brokers Set Expectations for Insmed Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Insmed in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.66) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.60). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($3.66) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INSM. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Insmed to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $875,661. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Insmed by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,604,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,032,000 after purchasing an additional 95,622 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Insmed by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

