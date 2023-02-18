Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $89.11 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $98.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.23.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

