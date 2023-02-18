Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 56,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

CBT stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $81.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

