Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO Sells $788,126.84 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

CDNS opened at $194.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $202.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $770,945,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $227,854,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.31.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Further Reading

