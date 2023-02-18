CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CAE by 135.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CAE by 24.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CAE in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

CAE Stock Down 1.1 %

About CAE

CAE stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

(Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.