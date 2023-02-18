California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 18,534 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 225.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average of $80.26. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $111.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Stories

