California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 20,244 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HE opened at $42.30 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

