California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 27,899 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $36,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI opened at $58.00 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

