California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 30,233 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Natera were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 93.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

Natera Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $844,159.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $324,784.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,016.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $844,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,804. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Stories

