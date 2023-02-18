California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 7,478 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,203,000 after buying an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,727,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,486,000 after purchasing an additional 574,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CBU shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Community Bank System Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $60.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.64. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.63 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 50.87%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Stories

