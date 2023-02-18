California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,175 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Spire were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SR stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SR. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

