California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of CACC stock opened at $468.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $452.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.45. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $358.00 and a 52 week high of $648.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total value of $441,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,133,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

