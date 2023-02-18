California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,017 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.6 %

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

DEI stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 138.18%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

