California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GATX were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in GATX by 76.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in GATX by 124.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GATX by 188.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

GATX Price Performance

GATX opened at $110.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.83. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.63 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,876 shares of company stock worth $2,301,964 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

