California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 132.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on IRT shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.