California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,062 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after buying an additional 798,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 63.5% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 1,216,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 472,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,902,000 after purchasing an additional 317,167 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTLA opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $103.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.16.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

