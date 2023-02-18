California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 11,998 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,289,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 117,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

