California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 14,258 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Stericycle by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 799.14, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

