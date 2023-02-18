California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 37,936 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,936 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 528.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $120.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.78.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

