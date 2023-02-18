California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 5,472 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEIS opened at $97.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.80.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

