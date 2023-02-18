California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 5,874 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,129,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,917,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 284,464 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 789,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,186,000 after acquiring an additional 205,442 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 31.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 559,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,364,000 after acquiring an additional 132,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.05.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.