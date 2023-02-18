California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 79,985 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 389,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,985 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALKS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

