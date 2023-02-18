California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 8,875 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87,988 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $110.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $141.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.