California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 8,875 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87,988 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of EEFT opened at $110.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $141.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Euronet Worldwide Company Profile
Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.
