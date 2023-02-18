California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

NJR stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

