California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Timken were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Timken by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Timken by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Timken by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 39,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Timken Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on TKR. Bank of America upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. Timken’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

See Also

