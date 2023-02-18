California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 551,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76,498 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. JMP Securities lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -162.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

