California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,822 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JHG. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.