California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.48 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 110.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $86.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.14.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,803 shares of company stock worth $6,487,587 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

