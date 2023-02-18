California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.62 Million Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Teradata by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Teradata Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TDC opened at $41.39 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $199,786.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,699 shares of company stock worth $1,173,316 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.