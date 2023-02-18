California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 11.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 5.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 3.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at $968,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maximus Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

NYSE MMS opened at $84.00 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

See Also

