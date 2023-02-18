California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,924 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tenable were worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tenable by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TENB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.
Insider Transactions at Tenable
Tenable Stock Down 0.3 %
TENB opened at $43.80 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59.
Tenable Company Profile
Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.
