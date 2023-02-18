California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.73 Million Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,221 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.5 %

GXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

GXO opened at $49.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

