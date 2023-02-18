California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 15.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 26.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 27.3% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Wix.com

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

