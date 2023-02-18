California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,113 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in UMB Financial by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in UMB Financial by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $119,096.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,133 shares of company stock valued at $808,298 over the last ninety days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

UMBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

UMBF opened at $91.67 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $103.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.83.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also

