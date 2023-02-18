California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 668,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 188,452 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lyft were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lyft by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Lyft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $43.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

