California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 34.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 61.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 176.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 91.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,009 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,912. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.3 %

POWI opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $98.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

