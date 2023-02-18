California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $79.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $140.02.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

