California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 63.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $122.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.88. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $131.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.