California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,519 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 416,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

FHB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

