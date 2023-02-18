California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,778 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 4,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Flowserve by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Flowserve by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.5 %

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Shares of FLS stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

