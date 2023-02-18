California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $8.79 Million in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 360,444 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 32.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 118.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.64, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.05. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $365,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,288,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,231,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $365,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,288,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,231,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 42,847 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,207,428.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,394 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

