California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 123,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $354,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $59.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $87.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

