California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 241,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth about $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Option Care Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Option Care Health Price Performance

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62.

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.