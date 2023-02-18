California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 13,310 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 205,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 3,417.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Lease Price Performance

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.