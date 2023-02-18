California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 27,445 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.59.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

