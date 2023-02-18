California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 292,113 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 53,710 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 50.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 795,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 267,019 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 50.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Entertainment

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at $869,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,323,761 shares of company stock worth $73,220,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of AMC opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.90. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

