California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 29,437 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.