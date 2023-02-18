California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,367 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 192.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $122.85 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $150.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.10 and a 200-day moving average of $118.35.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

