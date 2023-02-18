California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 45,412 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Allison Transmission by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 313,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 187,062 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 85.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 72.74% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.