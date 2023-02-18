California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 7,519 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 421,342 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 533,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Franklin Electric by 22.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 80,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 424,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,691,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.62. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

